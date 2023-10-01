National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on African leaders to improve the well-being of their people to tame the rising military intervention.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the national Chairman, Mr. Edwin Olofu stated that Ganduje decried the living conditions of most Africans, urging leaders at all levels in Africa to work assiduously to provide good governance to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

Ganduje made the assertion when the National Chairman of the ruling party, in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Ntim paid him a courtesy call on Sunday at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

“You are breaking the ice between leaders of political parties in Africa. Political parties are the fulcrum of democracy to stop military intervention in Africa.

“We need to provide good governance to our people to make military coups less attractive in Africa,” Ganduje stated.

The Chairman further traced the long history between Nigeria and Ghana, noting that both countries share a lot in common.

Ntim who was accompanied by the Ghana Ambassador to Nigeria Rashi Bawa herps on the need to collaborate with the ruling APC in Nigeria to retain power in Ghana.

“APC and NPP should be able to share ideals so that we can remain in government for the long term. We will learn a lot from APC.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE