Crisis has rocked the Civilian Joint Task Force, a group aiding in the fight against Boko Haram in the North-East, due to alleged corruption and mismanagement, as the leadership rejected the suspension of their president, Lawan Ja’afar, and other senior members.

Speaking at a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre in Maiduguri on Sunday, the CJTF’s Auditor General, Bashir Abbas, announced the dismissal of the group’s founding leader, Lawan Jafar, and other members.

They were accused of corruption and misappropriation of 13 Hilux vehicles donated by the Borno State Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for operational purposes.

In a counter-press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre in Maiduguri, Lawan and other top leaders of the CJTF denied any wrongdoing, describing the allegations as fake and unreasonable.

Lawan noted that those who suspended him and other members had no right to do so except in line with the provisions of the CJTF constitution.

“The allegations are completely false; there was nothing like corruption in our leadership or misappropriation of the Hilux vehicles provided by the Borno State Government, or NNPC.”

According to him, he bought the said four cars during an auction by the state government and had nothing to do with the group.

He explained that those not satisfied with his leadership are free to make their decisions through the legal process.

