Gombe police prosecutes 44 rape suspects, unnatural offenders in 6 months

In the fight against rape and other unnatural sexual abuse offenders, a total of 44 suspects who engaged in such offences have been charged to court by Gombe State Police Command between January to the first week of July 2020.
The disclosure was made by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID in the Command, Mallam Adamu Isa while briefing newsmen in Gombe on Friday.
The Deputy Commissioner said that 46 cases were reported during the period under out of which number 44 were promptly arrested and all of them were charged to court awaiting conviction.
He also said that the menace of rape has become a major problem in Gombe state adding that the Police will not leave any stone unturned but they will ensure that perpetrators were brought to book.
Adamu Isa, however, advised leaders of a various religious group in the state on the need for them to always talk to parents on how to keep their wards safe as well as be courageous to come out to report suspected persons to the Police for action in order to curb the menace.
The Police boss then lamented that the failure of parents in the past to report rape cases because of fear of stigma has led to the proliferation of the cases in the country.
While calling on the government to impose a stringent penalty on rape offenders to serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators, he said that there is the for parents to be enlightened and understand the importance of reporting the cases to the police now.
He concluded that with courage by parents of rape and other unnatural sexual abused victims to come out to report and own up, the issue of stigmatization of the victims and their parents will be a thing of the past.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE
AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK