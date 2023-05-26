The 30th Gombe State Executive Council meeting, presided over by the the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Thursday, approved the sum of N2,837,500,000 for the procurement of 5000 metric tonnes of fertilizer for the 2023 farming season.

Addressing newsmen on details of the approval after the EXCO meeting, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Mohammed Magaji Gettado said that the brand of the fertilizer is NPK 20-10-10 which is a higher version of the NPK 15-15 distributed last year.

The Commissioner further explained that the fertilizer has already been supplied to the State awaiting blending by TAK Agro, the company managing the state-owned fertilizer blending plant.

On the issue of subsidy, the Commissioner said that the Governor will make it known during the official flag-off of the fertilizer distribution expected to begin between the 1st and 29th of June this year.

Also speaking on approvals under the purview of his Ministry, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, explained that SEC approved the upward review of the contract sum for the construction of the School of Nursing and Midwifery to the tune of N523,318,566.

He also said that the review of the initial contract sum of N1,050,000 became necessary due to the astronomical rise in the prices of construction materials at both the local and international markets.

While giving an overview of activities in his Ministry, the Commissioner of Works, Engr Abubakar Bappah said that the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has, in the last four years, awarded many road projects spread across the State.

He revealed that the immediate past administration in the state left behind 19 yet to be started road projects for which Governor Inuwa Yahaya has completed 11 while 5 are ongoing.

On the network 11-100 which seeks to construct at least one hundred kilometers of roads in each of the 11 Local Government Areas of the State, the Works Commissioner explained that at least a total of 60 kilometers have been covered in each of the local government areas.

Engr. Abubakar Bappah added that the present administration in the State is equally proactive on repairs and maintenance of washed aways and construction of bridges to link hard to reach communities across the State.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Lands and Surrey, Usman Jafun Biri said that the Council l approved the sum of N1,805,052,475.50 for the payment of compensation to property owners affected by road construction in Kaltungo, Bajoga, Gombe, Tumfure and Ashaka Townships.





The Commissioner used the forum to advise land owners to always seek the approval of constituted authorities before putting up structures, saying that the money earmarked for compensation can be used for the construction of more roads to serve the interest of the people.

In the same vain, the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Idris Abdullahi said that the EXCO approved the sum of N1,025, 000 for additional works at the Kumo General Hospital.

According to the Commissioner, the additional works include construction of shopping mall of 20 shops to serve as a revenue generating base of the Hospital, a Mosque, electrical and mechanical works as well as fence elevation at the facility among others.

The Commissioner equally revealed that the State Executive Council also approved the sum of N1,015,000 as completion cost for the State Sharia Court of Appeal abandoned some ten years ago.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Adamu Dishi Kupto said that the State Government has observed with concern, the resurgence of hoodlums disturbing the peace in the state capital.

He said that Government is assessing and re-strategising to arrest the ugly situation, and therefore urged law abiding citizens in the state capital to report any suspicious movement to the State Rapid Response Squad using the following numbers: 08035158691 and 09139962191.

Earlier speaking, the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Meshack Audu Lauco had while listing the activities lined up for the Inauguration ceremony of Governor Inuwa and his Deputy for Second term, said that there will be special Juma’at prayer and a valedictory session of the State Executive Council on Friday.

He also said that a cultural night/ gala is expected to hold on Saturday to be followed by a Thanksgiving service on Sunday while the Inauguration of the Governor and his Deputy will be the climax of the activities on Monday, 29th May, 2023 as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House

