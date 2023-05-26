The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has come out to disclose that it will divert traffic ahead of the Presidential inauguration on Monday, May 29.

The command also enjoined residents not to panic ahead of inauguration eve’s proposed fireworks.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the command stated thus: “Consequent to the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Inauguration scheduled for May 29th, the FCT Police Command has deployed human and material resources across the nooks and crannies of the Federal Capital Territory to ensure a safe and peaceful Inauguration.

“The deployment which consists of all Intelligence and tactical assets at the Command’s disposal, solidified with inter-agency collaboration is borne out of the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the inauguration and to avert any form of threat on the nation’s democratic process.

“The strategic operational deployment is characterized by visibility policing across the Territory, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, surveillance, vehicular/foot patrol, and diversions at strategic points namely: Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, DeeperLife Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eagle Square ( Phase 1 & Phase 11), Kur Muhammad Way / National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo, Gana Junction/Transcorp, Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower and NNPC/NBS.

“The CP equally wishes to notify the public of proposed fireworks scheduled to take place on the eve of the inauguration, being midnight of 28/05/23, at the City Gate and the Millennium Tower, to usher in the new administration. The fireworks will be carried out by Messrs Innate Arts and Media.”

