Gombe govt lauds JIBWIS over establishment of As-Salam University

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said the state government will partner and support the proposed As-salam Global University, Hadejia, initiated by the Sheikh AbdullahiBala Lau-led Jama’atuIzalatilBid’awa’ikamatissunnah (JIBWIS).

The Governor made the remarks at the foundation laying of the institution in Hadejia, Jigawa State.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the governor told newsmen that the move was in line with his administration’s policy on improving educational system at all levels in the state.

He indicated the resolve of the state government to complement JIBWIS’s effort of establishing the university by constructing a lecture auditorium at the institution, with a view to making the learning environment habitable for students.

The Governor appreciated the foresight of the Izala for establishing a citadel of learning, and called on public-spirited individuals to invest in the project for the benefit of humanity.

In his address, Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, said the educational backwardness of his state, in particular and the northern region in general, informed his administration’s decision to allocate 150 hectares of land for the establishment of the university in Hadejia.

While thanking the organisation for identifying with his state to host the institution, Badaru pledged his administration’s total support for the institution.

He thanked Governor Yahaya for pledging to construct an auditorium in the university, and other donors for their respective gestures, saying their interventions would enhance the smooth take off of the institution.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in his speech, stressed the need for authorities, especially the northern governors, to intensify effort in saving the education system from total collapse.

He tasked the host community to take ownership of the university by ensuring maximum utilisation of the institution’s potentials.

The national chairman of the Izala, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, said the construction of the university was borne out of the desire by JIBWIS to complement the efforts of government in the education sector, urging stakeholders across all strata to make their contributions to the smooth take off of the institution.

Gombe State government delegation, led by the SSG, comprised some commissioners, special advisers, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other officials as contained in a statement by Ismaila UbaMisilli SSA (Media and Publicity) to the Governor.

