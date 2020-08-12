Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described Information Communications Technology (ICT), as critical to human existence in the modern era and its importance cannot be overemphasised.

The governor who was a special guest of honour at the occasion of the virtual commissioning of projects executed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy anchored in Abuja said that his administration will take maximum advantage of the national digital economy policy and strategy to deal with its socio-economic challenges.

He said that his administration will key into various innovative programmes offered by the different parastatals of the ministry in order to improve on its e-governance drive and other digital inclusion strategies.

The governor commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami for the achievements he has recorded in his stewardship, saying that Gombe State will continue to support and partner with the ministry and its parastatals towards bringing development to the doorsteps of the people of the State.

While emphasising the importance of ICT, the governor noted that but for the card reader which is a product of technology, the present administration in the country would not have come to be.

He also said that the capacity and the ability of Dr Isa Pantami is not in doubt, praising his courage and doggedness in transforming ideas into tangible results and in pursuing the agenda of the present administration.

He expressed the hope that the efforts of Ali Pantami in digital education and security will boost the economy, knowledge and security of the country.

During the event, 11 completed projects for the digital economy sector were virtually commissioned, including a school knowledge centre at Hassan Central Primary School, Gombe as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

