Onigbongbo LCDA boss, Babatunde Oke dies of COVID-19

Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Hon. Babatunde Oke has died of complications arising from COVID -19.

Tribune Online learnt that Oke died early Wednesday, August 12, 2020, having been sick for some time.

The sickness was said to have relapsed late last week due to the stress he went through during the last Sallah break, consequent upon which he was rushed to an unnamed hospital on Friday where he eventually died this morning.

The council boss was serving a second term in office and was a strong member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later…

