The prompt release of funds by Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for the implementation of the NG-CARES program in the state has received commendation.

Mallam Haruna Imam, the General Manager of Gombe State Agency for Community and Social Development (CSDA), expressed this commendation during the launch of community and group projects where the first tranche of cheques was presented to 30 communities and women groups in the state.

The press statement, signed by the Agency’s PRO, Mrs Comfort Mukollo, was made available to newsmen in Gombe on Wednesday.

Imam acknowledged that Gombe State is already in the second phase of the NG-CARES program, attributing this progress to Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s support for the CSDA and other NG-CARES platforms in the state.

He further stated that work has commenced in various communities, addressing their specific needs such as primary healthcare centres, classroom blocks, boreholes, and nutrition interventions.

Comfort Mukollo, during the program launch, relayed the explanation given by the Gombe State Coordinator of the Cares Unit, Mr Michael Habila.

He highlighted that the NG-CARES program is a federal government intervention supported by the World Bank to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the poor and vulnerable. Gombe State has further domesticated the program, renaming it Gombe State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (GO-CARES).

Habila assured that all communities in the state would be reached and supported, aiming to improve the livelihoods of the people and alleviate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary communities expressed their gratitude to the government for the intervention through the program, acknowledging its significant impact in easing their challenges.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques





The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…