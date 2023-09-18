President, Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is one of the sports federations’ presidents who met recently with the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, in Abuja. In this interview, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAA), speaks on how golf can boost the economy in the country. TAOFEEK LAWAL brings the excerpts:

What is your takeaway from the minister of Sports meeting with sports federations’ presidents?

I’m so impressed and happy that the minister called a stakeholders’ forum to know the challenges facing the (sports) federations. The challenges facing the federations are the key points for the ministry. And you can see the number of things that came up. One of the greatest issues is the image of this great country. A lot of people just go to the embassies and apply to go outside the country to represent Nigeria but at the end of the day they give us a bad image. Every federation going out of this country must be endorsed and signed by the president of such federation. With this we would know the federation that has deficit in terms of tarnishing our image and address it. I want to commend the minister for taking the time to listen to everybody and for understanding that the way forward is to understand the challenges facing the federations.

We continue shouting football here and there but let me say this, when there is a serious golf tournament, the economic returns to that event is more than Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool playing football. We should start to understand that there is a lot of money in golf. For instance, there is $600 million before the end of this year in golf roaming around Africa. My concern is what is in it for Nigeria and that is what I’m working on. One thing is to be a president of federation, another is to have passion, commitment and focus in developing the sports.

One would have thought that like others, you would mention funding as a challenge, why is yours different?

Fund is one thing. You need the grace of God to even use the fund well when it comes. Lack of fund is a broken record, let’s be honest with ourselves. It is time to look for what is called seed money which comes from sponsors. There is what we call tax relief if you sponsor a particular sports. Let’s come to that, that is the easiest way to sponsor sports. If you are going to sponsor a cricket for example and you are supposed to pay N300 million tax, you will be allowed to pay N150 million, the goodwill is for this game. That is the way to go. But if you think somebody will bring money from his pocket, you will have to wait for a long time. We must come out with a tax relief to sponsor and promote some of these sporting events.

We have been playing golf in Nigeria for a while, how come Nigeria has not really benefitted from the richness of golf?

We are still playing amateur golf in Nigeria. The golf they play over there is professional. And for you to tap into professional golf, there is a progression. Let me tell you something. People that you see playing golf today start from age six. Your body must fit into golf. When you hit a golf ball, your entire body system communicate. We have not gotten to that level and that is the truth. We need to start to develop the younger ones. Do you know that Senegal, The Gambia and Morocco have started developing the golfing of tomorrow. Playing the right golf is an investment. You will invest in these youths for the next developmental programme in the next 15 to 20 years. We are not patient enough in Nigeria for such and that is the truth.





Golf is no more put the ball there and hit it. Everything is technological and information technology-based. We need to get it right.

Talking about NGF, what are your plans for next events?

I’m a lover of this great country and I will continue to do anything to promote it. I am a different Nigerian. Why should I put N100 million as a prize money and foreigners will come to win it. If you put N100 million down now, all the pros abroad will report in Lagos tomorrow and be in Abuja. I’m not for that. I want to develop what will promote Nigeria. I’m sorry it may sound somehow. When Nigerians are fit enough, then we can expand it.

Promoting Nigeria as you just mentioned mean that one has to bring sports on television. Is it something you think that will work?

Some people are just deceiving themselves. The most stupid man on earth is the person who produces the best product but no publicity and that is a waste of time. See, we are supposed to be looking for you the media [journalists] to tell you about our programmes. Most of our footballers today the money they make are collected by their foreign managers. Why can’t they have managers in Nigeria to curb unemployment? Why should our players’ managers be in America or London? Some of our area boys can be engaged to become managers. After all, you don’t need a BSc or MSc to be a manager. In my sector (the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAA), everybody is a winner. You don’t need a PhD to do a good art work. All you need is creativity.

