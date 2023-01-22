‘GOAT’ people won’t make heaven — Bamiloye

“a goat people have no place in the kingdom of God”

Televangelist and founder of the film production company Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye has warned people to stop referring to themselves as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) because of their talents.

Though the popular acronym GOAT means Greatest of All Time as fondly used by football lovers, especially when describing greatness of Lionel Messi and his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo, the evangelist said the term means stubborn, headstrong, disobedient, and unbelieving people in the Bible while sheep symbolises the children of God.

He disclosed this in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday cautioning Christians against using the word during conversation.

His post below: