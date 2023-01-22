OID Food Bank reaches out to Ibadan rehabilitation centres

A professional group, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID) through its Food Bank Initiative put smiles on the faces of physically impaired persons at the Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled Persons, at Temidire Area, Moniya and the Akinyele Rehabilitation Centre.

The OID Food Bank Outreach Coordinator, Pastor (Mrs) Omonike Aderibigbe, during her presentation at the centre, noted that the gesture was part of the activities of OID in supporting the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government as well as ensuring that the dividend of democracy reaches the downtrodden.

“The gesture was to identify with the philanthropic attitude of Governor Seyi Makinde, who is a blessing to Oyo State and passionate about programmes and policies that priorities people’s well-being in the state. We are confident that the entire state has greater opportunities to benefit more dividends of democracy, good and inclusive governance in the second term bid of Governor Makinde tagged ‘Omituntun 2.0’,” she added.

Aderibigbe, however, urged eligible voters to ensure the re-election of Governor Makinde for a second term in office as the state will experience more inclusive governance.

In the same vein, the OID Youth Ambassador Leader, Akinyẹle Local Government, Comrade Moruf Oladejo, commended Governor Makinde for the completion of numerous remarkable projects, including, the newly constructed 65km Moniya-Iseyin Road, Ojoo ultramodern bus terminal and the youth empowerment initiatives, especially in agriculture.

Oladejo also assured that the people of Akinyele Local Government are firmly behind Governor Makinde, just as he charged all and sundry to make their voices heard by securing their permanent voter cards and re-electing Governor Makinde to continue steering the affairs of Oyo State for sustainable socio-economic and human resources development.

In her remarks, the principal of the rehabilitation centre for disabled persons, Mrs Shonuga, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his proactiveness, regular and timely payment of salaries, and running costs for the center among other benefits.

“It is evident that Governor Makinde has performed excellently well in all aspects of governance within a short period as well as established an inclusive government that has engaged all the people including the physically impaired persons in employment opportunities,” she added.

Some of the physically challenged and vulnerable that benefited from the OID Food Bank Outreach could not hide their happiness and on behalf of their colleagues prayed to God Almighty to reward Governor Seyi Makinde for another term of impactful leadership.

The train of OID Food Bank Outreach also branched at Akinyele Rehabilitation Centre, which housed Oyo State Government relocated vulnerable and disabled persons evacuated from the Ibadan metropolis and blessed the inhabitants with edible items.





Other representatives of the group that attended the events include, Mr Adeshina Ojo, Mrs Ruth Oyelade, OID Youth Ambassadors Leaders Ibraheem Olalekan, Qudus Olayiwola, Olaseinde Samuel, Oluwasogo Akinpelu, Damilare Ogundibo, Kayode Ajani, Kehinde Sanni, Adebimpe Akintola, among others.

