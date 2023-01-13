“You think you would Blindfold Him and appease Him with a Bribe?”

Paying tithe from sports betting is bribe before God — Bamiloye

Popular Nigerian televangelist, Mike Bamiloye has warned Christians who pay their tithe and offering with money won from sports betting to desist from the act.

The popular evangelist made the assertion on his Instagram handle on Thursday.

He wondered why Christians who bet think they can appease God with sports bet wins he termed “bribe”.

ALSO READ: Oba of Lagos, Akiolu warns Nigerian youths, barons against illicit drugs

“Bros, You played sport Betting and won and brought the Tithe and Offering to the Lord’s House, to win the Lord to your side. You think you would Blindfold Him and appease Him with a Bribe?” Bamiloye wrote.

Bamiloye is the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministry International.