VIDEO: Actress Halima reveals shocking details about Apostle Suleman amid sex scandal saga

Controversial Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has finally spoken out about her relationship with the founder of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Tribune Online earlier reported the embattled cleric filed a lawsuit against the ailing actress over defamation of his character.

He sued the controversial actress for over N1 billion.

But, in a recent development, the actress opened up about their relationship in an interview, appearing to be unconcerned by the preacher’s lawsuit against her.

According to her, she had received a phone call from Apostle Suleman asking her to be his friend.

After four months of communication, he (Apostle Suleman) allegedly sent her 500,000 to indicate that he was serious about their relationship.

“Apostle Suleman first reached out to me on the phone to be his friend, we got talking for four months.

“One day he wired me N500,000 to show he was serious and I saw him two weeks after that.

“I did not know he was married. He told me he was separated.





“I used to beg him to go and settle with his wife but he said No.

“He proposed to me more than seven times. He involved my parents and met them for introduction. I never knew he was a Pastor,” she alleged.

See video below;

Tribune Online understands Suleman has not replied yet to the allegation as at the time of filing this report.