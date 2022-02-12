‘Go get some senses’ —Mr P chides fan on twitter

Reacting to a comment by one of his followers on Twitter, Nigerian singer, dancer and other half of the P-Square duo, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P has, again, responded to the fan with harsh words.

Mr P had earlier posted a picture of himself at a jewelry shop where he had gone to purchase diamond jewelry as a Valentine gift for himself. He captioned the picture: “Early Val’s gift for myself. Mr P Diamond loading…”

Many of his followers, however, reacted to this post commending him and hailing him for showering himself with gifts, while some also condemned what they termed as ‘lavish spending’.

A fan with the name @IamPaulEndowed said: “hmm, Millions of Naira gone for just a chain or bracelets. After you will start querying government on how they spend their money. Bro, I am not sure you have any sponsorship or ways of supporting Nigeria students or helping the privilege.”

The singer in reply said: “I owe you nothing and nobody owes you anything! I play my part! You go play yours! Go get some senses! It’s still New Year!”

Another fan later cautioned him on using such language on his fans as he was seen as role model by a lot of them. Wondered what message he would he be passing if he used such language while replying them. Peter then said he did not need a fan like that.

Mr P has previously been reported to have used abusive words while responding to some fans that dropped comments on some of his posts.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE