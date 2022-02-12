How watching birth of my son changed my life —Omashola

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and South African-based Nigerian model, Omashola Kola Oburoh, is one of the latest fathers in town and he is also proud to explain that having a child of his own has really changed his life.

The serial entrepreneur and entertainer welcomed his son with his fiancée about a month ago and on Friday shared the first pictures of himself with the baby boy on Instagram and also shared the username of an Instagram page created for his son.

In the caption, Omashola explained that watching the birth on his son was a life-changing experience for him and that he is godfather to many kids and had helped raise a number too, but having one he can call his own was a completely different feeling for him.

He wrote: “Watching my boy being birthed was a life changing experience for me, I am godfather to so many kids and I’ve raised quite a number, but having one that I can call my own is a completely different kind of feeling. Little man will be exactly 31 days today (Friday). My son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh @life_of_eyitemi.”

Congratulatory messages have since been flowing in for the reality TV star, as he also announced that he has the video of the birth of his son on YouTube on Euphoria SA YouTube Channel.

