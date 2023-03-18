THIS year, fashion trends are taking a turn but that’s not to say we are in for a boring year fashion wise; it is indeed a season of glitters as fashion has moved beyond relegating sparkles to night events.

The amount of shine on the 2023 fashion catalogue has shown that sequins and daytime shine are part of the trends this year.

It is now okay to wear sequin dresses and sparkle during the daytime. If styled right, you can actually rock them to work and formal functions.

2023 is a year to glitter all day, be it in a dress, tube or trousers.

Photos: Internet

