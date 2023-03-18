By Dr. Wale Okediran

I am a 25- year old Civil Servant. I have a lump in my right breast which has remained the same for about two weeks. Can this be a Breast Cancer? While I am aware that women do have Breast cancer, I am not sure if men also have Breast cancer. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Seyi (by SMS)

Breast cancer is most often found in women, but men can also get it. It is believed that 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed globally is found in a man. The cancer can start as a lump or swelling in the breast which may progress to redness or flaky skin in the breast, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, nipple discharge as well as pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.Male breast cancer can occur at any age, but a man’s risk rises with increasing age. It’s most commonly diagnosed in men in their 60s.There are ways to screen for breast cancer in men, but, since it is so rare, common options, including screening mammograms, aren’t likely to benefit the population at large. The outlook for breast cancer in men varies depending on how far it has spread by the time it’s diagnosed. It may be possible to cure breast cancer if it’s found early. In view of this, it will be advisable for you to see a doctor for a proper examination and management.

