Give more support for traditional institutions to address insecurity

A call has gone to the three tiers of government to strengthen and support traditional institutions in the country, especially at this time of persistent insecurity and economic hardship.

Speaking with journalists during the presentation of a space-bus car to the Imam of Gambari community in the Ilorin emirate, Sheikh Sulaiman Abdulaziz, in Ilorin on Sunday, a governorship aspirant in Kwara state, Mallam Yakub Gobir, said that role of the traditional institution is critical to the survival of the country itself.

“The traditional institution is closer to the people and in these days of insecurity, poverty and so on, it is important to carry the traditional institution along,” he said.

Imam Abdulaziz is a paramount cleric in the historical Gambari community, a major ward that makes up the Ilorin emirate.

Gobir, who emphasised the significance of the traditional institutions in the state and country, said that “The traditional institution predates the country called Nigeria.

“If you know the history of Ilorin very well, you will know the significance of this very location in our history.

“This location and this road in front of us are actually where Ilorin started.

“For those who do not know, this very location and this community are where we welcomed the Fulani into Ilorin.

“Of course, we met other tribes here. But of course, Ilorin is a melting pot of all traditions and we happen to be part of that melting pot and the traditional institution has been there from the very beginning.

“The traditional institution has always been the closest to the community,” he said.

Asked if he would like to see a tinkering with the laws to allow for more statutory support for the traditional institutions in the country,

Gobir, who said that there already exists a structure that gives more statutory support for the traditional institution, added that paucity of funds had affected implementation.

“The structure for taking care of these traditional institutions exists but there is a paucity of funds to really help implement their programmes.

“It is quite unfortunate that the country is going through trying times and now and there are very little funds available to assist the institutions in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude over the gesture from Gobir, praying Almighty Allah to provide him with his heart’s desire.

