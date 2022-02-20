Gunmen kill NDLEA officer, set Hilux van ablaze in Ebonyi

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen killed one of the officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on duty along the Ezzamgbo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Express road on Sunday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that some of the officers on duty sustained serious injuries in the attack.

According to our source who spoke to Tribune Online on the grounds of anonymity, the incident happened at about 3 am on Sunday.

The source further disclosed that the gunmen also collected one riffle from the officers while the Patrol Hilux Van used in the checkpoint was burnt.

The source said, “on 20th February 2022, Sunday morning at about 300hrs at a drug check point along Enugu Abakaliki highway Ezzangbo, unknown gunmen attacked drug law enforcement agents and shot two drug officers on duty.

“One officer killed while the other one was shot on the leg which fractured his leg. One riffle collected, one patrol Hilux Van burnt. The names of the victims not yet disclosed.”

The way the gunmen now attack and escape in the state is becoming worrisome and something needs to be done immediately. Things are getting out of hand”. the source disclosed.

Tribune Online also gathered that the attack was carried out about 2 polls away from the Military Check point along the expressway.

The attack is coming early six days after three plicemen were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Ezillo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Express road in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

It would also be recalled that the three policemen were gunned down in front of the Ezillo police station having mounted a road block along the express road.

The policemen were at roadblock for the routine stop and search when the gunmen stormed the place and opened fire on them, killing three of the men.

Just like the attack on officials of the drug law enforcement agents that was carried out at about 3 am, the Ezziloo attack was carried out at about 12 midnight.

Ezzilo in Ishielu local government area of the state is about few kilometres to Ezzamgbo where the two attacks were carried out by the gunmen.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the NDLEA in Ebonyi State Command, Mr Audu Benji, said he was in a meeting and will get back to newsmen after the meeting.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loverth Odah, did not pick several calls put across to her at the time of filling in this report.