Ghana school readmits students accused of insulting president

Eight Ghanaian high school students who were expelled for insulting President Nana Akufo-Addo in a viral video have been allowed to resume classes, according to the education ministry. (BBC)

In a statement, the ministry said President Akufo-Addo had intervened in reversing the expulsion of the Chiana Senior High School students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) “was directed to consider an alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal”, a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson said.

The students had initially been suspended before being expelled on Thursday by GES.

