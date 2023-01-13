Govs. Yoruba obas, others billed for Lagos to celebrate Gani Adams

“It is the celebration of a historic moment in Yoruba history. It is also the celebration of five years of service to Yoruba land”.

South-West Governors, Yoruba traditional rulers, families, and friends as well as business associates of Yoruba generalissimo, Iba Gani Adams, will, on Saturday, January 14, converge in Lagos to celebrate his fifth anniversary as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, Special Assistant on Media to the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, saying that the event will witness the presentation of a book on the history of Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land.

According to him, the event, which is slated to hold at Ostra Hall and Event Centre, along Jobi Fele Way, Alausa area of the state, is the celebration of a historic moment in Yoruba history and also the celebration of five years of service to Yoruba land by Iba Adams.

The statement described the book written Professor Akin Alao as an expository document of history with adequate information on the revered stool of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

“The book, written by Professor Akin Alao, an Associate Professor of Legal History from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, is an expository document of history with adequate information on the revered stool of Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land.

“Apart from the book presentation, the event will also capture the special moments of celebration and fanfare with prominent dignitaries.

“Dignitaries expected at the event include traditional rulers, governors of all the six states in the South-West, families, and friends and, business associates of the Yoruba generalissimo.