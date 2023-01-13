Spain honours late Nigerian envoy, Demola Seriki

By Kazeem Biriowo - Abuja
The Kingdom of Spain has given a Posthumous Award to former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki, who died late last year while serving as Nigerian Envoy to the Kingdom.

The Civil Merit Award was delivered to the family of the deceased diplomat by the Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Álvares, in Abuja on Thursday.

The wife of the late envoy, Mrs Wosilat Seriki, and his son, Wale Seriki, received the Award on behalf of the family.

The Spanish Minister was in Nigeria as part of the efforts to deepen bilateral relations with Nigeria on issues of security, renewable energy, agriculture, maritime security, trade and investment.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the late Seriki bagged the Award in recognition of the enormous efforts he made in strengthening the relationship between both countries and moving it to another level.

“This morning the Minister came and personally on behalf of the King of Spain presented a posthumous National Honor to Ambassador Ademola Seriki which was received by his wife and his son and this really showed not just the appreciation of the Spanish government for the excellent work Ambassador Seriki has done to Nigeria but the appreciation of his personal qualities,” Onyeama stated.

