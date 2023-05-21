CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

We have been looking at the issue of work. Work is a critical component of our lives as major part of our lives is spent working. The average person works forty to fifty hours a week . . . two thirds of our adult life is spent working. This means we need to get work right.

Our approach and attitude to work must be right if our lives will count. It will determine not only how productive we will be but also how fulfilled we will be.

If you hate your work you will soon begin to hate your life.

Hating your job is not only self sabotaging yourself but also infecting other people and your environment with negativity.

“Many people are dissatisfied with or even hate their jobs. Some people dislike their scheduled hours or days; others dislike their co-workers. You can also hate the duties assigned to you, the clients you have to deal with, or your supervisor. Even though there is a lot about work you can like, there’s also a lot you can dislike. If you’re feeling unhappy about work, it’s not just you. Workplace satisfaction has a major impact on our overall happiness and sense of well-being. Many surveys on worker satisfaction indicate that many of us are unhappy with our jobs. The reasons range from autocratic bosses, unpleasant co-workers, toxic work environments, and excessive demands to alienating or tedious job responsibilities.” Alison Doyle

You must have a strong sense of self worth to enjoy your work and to get the best from your work.

To feel fully alive, you must have a strong sense of self-worth and confidence.

“The more you believe in yourself, the more efficient and effective you’ll be in all aspects of your life.

Increasing your sense of self-worth leads to:

Positive self-esteem





Recognizing the difference you make in the world

Being clear about your values

Engage in more fulfilling activities

We all can develop confidence and have an optimistic view of the self.

It all starts with understanding yourself as a person.

You must accept yourself unconditionally, practice self-love, recognize that you no longer need to please other people, and take full responsibility for your life.

Knowing your worth will help you tap into your everyday power and can radically transform your life for the better.” Norbert Juma

Work has to do with relating with people, whether virtually or person to person, so one has to develop good people skills to get the best from work. The reality of life is that not everybody will like you so your goal should not be to be liked by those you work with or work for but to make yourself indispensable – make yourself and whatever you do too valuable to be ignored (so whether they like you or not they have to relate with you).

This will demand you being a reference point, the standard to beat and the example to follow in discharging your assignments. Be the best answer to questions which arise in the course of your responsibilities.

Be an effective communicator (both in speech and writing). You cannot be very effective in your work if your communication skills are not up to par. Effective communication is indispensable to getting the best from your work.

to be continued

