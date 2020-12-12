General Irefin’s death, great loss to the army — Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Nigerian Army on the passing of Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Port Harcourt, saying his death was a great loss to the military.

The GOC died on Thursday morning in Abuja after complications from COVID-19.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor also condoled with the deceased’s immediate family and the Government and people of Kogi over the sad incident.

He said that the news of Irefin’s death was devastating, especially as the nation was in dire need of the services of experienced top military personnel to solve the litany of security challenges bedevilling the country.



He said that the late army general paid his dues in the service to Nigeria and lived a life of great exploits, adding that the legacies of the departed army general would remain immortal.

“The news of the passing of Gen. Irefin came to me as a shock and I am yet to come to terms that such a gallant officer and leader has passed on at his prime.

“We shared experiences even as we planned how best to ensure adequate security for our state and region when he visited me in September on his posting as GOC, 6 Division, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Gen. Irefin had a brilliant military career and served the nation with all his heart, with full dedication and commitment to duty.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I send my deepest condolences to the Irefin family, the Kogi State Government and the people of Ayetoro Gbede where he hailed from,” the governor said.

He prayed Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE