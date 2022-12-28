Gbajabiamila, FG not committed to offset salary arrears while on strike – Reps reply ASUU
•Warns ASUU President to desist from cheap blackmail, immoral propaganda
The leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday disclosed that Federal Government is not under obligation to pay members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for 8 months since the industrial action took place. Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu who gave the House position via a […]
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE