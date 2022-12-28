Arabambi gives LP, Osuntokun 5 days to resign or face court action

Newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC), Akin Osuntokun, has been issued a 5-day ultimatum to resign or face Court action that would compel him to do so.

The call came barely twenty-four hours after the announcement of Mr. Akin Osuntokun, as the new director general of the Labour Party, Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC)

The controversial and suspended national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi who made this call also issued five days ultimatum to the Labour Party and its new Director General Mr. Akin Osuntokun for his resignation or face Court action.

Arabambi said the move was imperative, to prevent any political backlash in the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, especially as the party was importing Mr. Akin Osuntokun from the Zenith Labour Party (ZNLP) to the Labour Party.

He wondered how a member and candidate of another political party could automatically become the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council and drive the campaign for the Labour Party while pursuing his aspiration for the Senate on a different platform.

He said Osuntokun is currently running as a senatorial candidate for the Ekiti senatorial central district in the February 25, 2023, general elections.

Providing evidence of his claim, Arabambi in a terse statement said “In my capacity as the National Publicity Secretary of Labour party, I am opposing the announcement of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG Labour party campaign organizations.

“At present, he is the Senatorial candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Ekiti state and in the Feb 25th, 2023 National Assembly election.





Arabambi said The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure has compromised the victory of the Labour party. This he said would not stand.

“I am therefore calling on Prof Akin Osuntokun to resign as the DG Labour party campaign organizations with immediate effect or face court action within the next 5 days,” Arabambi stated.

Nigerian Tribune can report that No 392 of the “2023 final lost of Candidates for the National Elections Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives” released by the Independent National Electoral Commission reads Ekiti, Ekiti central, ZLP Senate Osuntokun Olusola Akintola.

It further stated that 60 years old Osuntokun is male and was clear for the 2023 election after presenting his BSc.

When contacted on the matter, Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade said the media office is working on unraveling the matter as Mr. Akin Osuntokun is from a political family, where such similarities could occur.

He said while it was too early for any conclusions to be made, it was going to carry out its investigation

That just proves that Arabambi is against the Labour party, we thought it was Dr. Doyin Okupe that is against it, but now Okupe is gone he is continuing what is his quarrel with the party.

Diran said Comrade emphasized that Arabambi Abayomi is not a National Publicity Secretary again and should not lay claim to the office as he reminded suspended by the highest organ of the party.

He told Tribune “Am still trying to unravel the issue, Akin Osuntokun is from a political family, and people have been referring to him as a professor, Akin Osuntokun.

“I have forwarded the same thing to him, you know people who had a meeting overnight, may still be sleeping, he has not replied, when he replies I will let you know,” Onifade said in a phone inquiry.