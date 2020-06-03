Gbajabiamila denies letter on extension of year of service for Clerk of NASS, other staff

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday night disassociated himself from a letter purportedly issued to affirm the extension of year of service for the incumbent Clerk for the National Assembly (CNA), Mr. Abubakar Sani Omolori and some staff.

The Speaker’s response was contained in a statement issued at 10.58pm signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Lanre Lasisi.

“The attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been drawn to a letter purportedly emanating from his office allegedly stating his endorsement of the new condition of service for National Assembly staff passed by the eighth Assembly

“The Speaker wishes to inform the general public that there was no time he directed issuance of such purported letter from his office as there is a recognised and authorised channel for all correspondences and resolutions reached by the House or its leadership.

“The Speaker also wishes to call on the general public to disregard the letter and always rely on official communication channels of the House for news on the position of the House on any matter.”

As stated in the letter entitled: ‘Reforwarding of memomoradum on the review of conditions of service for the National Assembly Service’, dated 3rd June, 2020 with Ref. No: NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL.1/520 and addressed to the Chairman National Assembly Service Commission, and acknowledged the same day, was said to have been signed by Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Sanusi Garba Rikiji.

It read: “I am directed by the entire leadership of the House of Representatives to acknowledge the receipt of your letter on the above dated 1st of June 2020 vide NASC/CHO/PS/II/II/94 and have deliberated on it.

“I am further directed to inform you that the entire leadership of the House of Representatives cannot rescind the 8th Assembly resolution on the retirement age of the National Assembly staff.

“Therefore, the House of Representatives maintained the position of the 8th Assembly as contained in the Conditions of Service jointly passed by that Assembly.”

