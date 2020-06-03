Nigeria records 348 new cases of coronavirus, total now 11,166

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday rose to 11,166 as 348 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“On the 3rd of June 2020, 348 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 11166 cases have been confirmed, 3329 cases have been discharged and 315 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 348 new cases are reported from 19 states; Lagos-163, FCT-76, Ebonyi-23, Rivers-21, Delta-8, Nasarawa-8, Niger-8, Enugu-6, Bauchi-5, Edo-5, Ekiti-5, Ondo-5, Gombe-5, Benue-4, Ogun-2, Osun-1, Plateau-1, Kogi-1, Anambra-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 5,440 4,495 878 67 Kano 970 607 318 45 FCT 763 538 205 20 Katsina 371 244 108 19 Edo 341 250 77 14 Oyo 317 212 98 7 Kaduna 297 114 175 8 Borno 296 95 175 26 Ogun 282 113 160 9 Jigawa 274 129 140 5 Rivers 269 177 76 16 Bauchi 246 16 222 8 Gombe 169 38 124 7 Sokoto 115 4 97 14 Kwara 111 73 37 1 Plateau 109 25 82 2 Delta 106 71 27 8 Nasarawa 88 66 19 3 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Ebonyi 63 55 8 0 Yobe 52 21 24 7 Osun 47 8 35 4 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Adamawa 42 11 27 4 Niger 41 31 9 1 Imo 39 25 14 0 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Ondo 33 8 21 4 Ekiti 25 5 18 2 Enugu 24 12 12 0 Bayelsa 21 11 8 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Abia 15 8 7 0 Benue 13 12 1 0 Anambra 12 8 3 1 Kogi 3 3 0 0

