Gbada Efon, Sawmill Odeyale communities get potable water

Gbada Efon and Sawmill Odeyale communities in Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State have joined communities that can now boast of potable water which was made available via the provision of two motorized borehole water projects as part of the activities marking the first year in office of the chairman of the local government, Dr. Temitope Kolapo Glorious.

The critical intervention was among seven completed legacy projects delivered by the Glorious administration in celebration of one year of purposeful and people-focused leadership.

The commissioning ceremony was performed by the Executive Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Intra-Party Affairs, Hon. Busari Sikiru Olayemi, who commended the chairman’s consistent focus on community needs.

The water projects were parts of broader efforts by the administration to enhance access to clean water and promote environmental hygiene at the grassroots level.

Speaking, Dr. Temitope Kolapo expressed heartfelt appreciation to Almighty God for His grace, and he acknowledged Governor Seyi Makinde; whom he described as a mentor and role model—for the leadership example that continues to inspire his service delivery.

“I remember vividly when I made a promise before the election; I didn’t know God would answer that prayer this soon. Today, I am fulfilled seeing that promise come to life,” he said.

He announced that a brand-new generating set has been provided to power each of the borehole to ensure steady water supply, especially during periods of power outages. He urged the benefiting communities to take ownership of the projects, maintain them properly, and utilize them for communal benefit, noting that there are additional five bridges and culvert boxes due for commissioning before the end of the month.

Traditional rulers and community leaders from both Gbada Efon and Sawmill Odeyale praised the chairman for fulfilling his campaign promises. Oba Kamarudeen Adebowale Oniladuntan of Laduntan, and Chief Mustafa Zakariyau the Baale of Gbada Efon, lauded the projects as a landmark achievement and a turning point for their communities.

The Chairman of Sawmill Odeyale, Mr. Raheem Kazeem, in his goodwill message, appreciated the Local Government chairman for addressing the water scarcity challenge and described his first year in office as “a period of giant developmental strides.”

He however prayed for the success of the present administration in the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ibromiyu, speaking on behalf of market leaders, thanked Dr. GLORIOUS for his responsiveness to the needs of both traders and residents, describing the project as a practical dividend of democracy and urged the communities to maintain the project and treat as their own.

In her remarks, the Acting Head of Local Government Administration, Popoola Rasidat, enjoined the residents to take into cognizance, their personal and environmental hygiene. She stated that water is life and the beneficiaries should make adequate use of it and stop open defecation in their domain as Ona-Ara Local Government is 80 per cent Open Defecation Free.

The people attested that the New Era Agenda of the Glorious administration is creating a platform that is enabling them to witness a transformation driven by equity, accountability and inclusive governance.

Glorious reiterated that his administration remains committed to ensuring that no ward is left behind in the march toward sustainable development.

