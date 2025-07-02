Open defecation: Jigawa reintroduces house-to-house health checks

The Jigawa State government has reintroduced an older house-to-house health inspection policy, known as Dubata Gari, which focuses on enforcing personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness.

This announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Nura Kazaure, during his speech at the opening of a two-day orientation for 270 environmental health workers.

The event was organised by the Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA) and supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) at Amadu Bello Hall in Dutse, the state capital.

Dr. Nura Kazaure explained that the government’s decision stems from its commitment to maintaining the state’s Open Defecation Free (ODF) status achieved several years ago.

He noted that one of the primary responsibilities of the inspectors would be to conduct house-to-house visits to assess hygienic practices in each home.

This includes ensuring the provision of toilets in households to prevent open defecation within the state.

He noted that “the Jigawa government already embarked on the construction of latrines in schools, Motor parks, Markets and other public places across the state aimed at making provisions of toilets for public use not to defecate openly which is a major cause of dangerous diseases.

Dr Kazaure added that Governor Malam Umar Namadi has made a provision to increase the number of environmental health inspectors in the 2025 approved budget under J-Environmental where hundreds would be engaged as temporary workers to meet the target of making a better Hygienic environment in Jigawa.

Also speaking the Managing Director of Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA), Mr Adamu Sabo said, 270 participants were drowned from the 27 local government areas, 10 from each local area”.

According to him “the programme is a collaborative effort between Jigawa State and UNICEF in order made the state maintain its ODF status attained years ago”.

“The training is designed to hold in three different venues. That is at each of the three senatorial districts. This is the first to hold with 90 participants”.

He then commended Governor Namadi for his support to the agency and UNICEF for collaborating with the Jigawa government on environmental protection, water and sanitation.

