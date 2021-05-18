A late Monday evening gas cylinder explosion has left a mother and her two children dead in Ughelli, Delta State.

The tragedy, as gathered, occurred at the First Amekpa area of Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state when the mother was preparing supper for the family.

The victims, who were occupants of a block of two apartments and whose names could not be ascertained as of press time, were reportedly burnt beyond recognition before help from neighbours could reach them.

The deceased’s section of the block of two flats was reportedly destroyed by the fire.

Operatives of the Delta State Fire Service in Ughelli were said to have promptly prevented the inferno from engulfing the entire neighbourhood.

Sources said the husband and father of the woman and children, who is a commercial tricycle operator, only arrived when the inferno had caused its damage.

He was reported to have attempted to rescue his family by jumping into the fire but suddenly discovered there was nothing to be salvaged.

The remains of the victims were later evacuated to the Ughelli Central Hospital’s morgue by the fire service officials.

When contacted by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said he wasn’t sure if the case has been reported to the police.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Gas explosion kills mother, two children in Delta

Gas explosion kills mother, two children in Delta