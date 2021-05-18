Return to negotiating table, APC governors tell El Rufai, NLC

As the organised Labour shut down of Kaduna State enters its second day, the forum of All Progressives Congress Governors has appealed to both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Kaduna State Government to seek genuine resolution of the impasse.

A statement signed by Kebbi State governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, appealed “to all patriotic Nigerians, including the NLC, to demonstrate more commitment toward engaging governments at all levels to address problems.” The statement noted that “this is not the time for muscle-flexing.”

The APC governors advised both sides in the faceoff to return to the negotiating table in the larger interest of ordinary citizens at the receiving end of the total shut down of the North-West State.

The statement further read in part: “Nigerians are already overstretched with many challenges. At this critical point of our democratic journey, there cannot be limits to engagement between all governments and citizens.

Every step must be therefore taken to resolve the current faceup between Kaduna State Government and NLC. We appeal to both the State Government and NLC to return to the negotiating table.

“In particular, we want to appeal to the NLC leadership to recognise that the burden of leadership at this point is more about responding to challenges based on the honest disposition of correcting past mistakes.

“As Progressive Governors, we share the vision of the Kaduna State Government of reforming all our Local Governments to make them more efficient and consequently the pivot of critical development initiatives.

“At the same time, we want to appeal to the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of our colleague, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to take all the necessary step to ensure the resolution of all disagreements in the larger interest of citizens in Kaduna State.

“We are confident that both Kaduna State Government and NLC will resolve all outstanding issues and restore industrial harmony in Kaduna State.”

