Gani Adams seeks involvement of traditional rulers in combating insecurity

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called for the involvement of traditional rulers in addressing security challenges ravaging the country.

The Yoruba generalissimo made this call while speaking at the annual Ogun Festival, held in Ikorodu, Lagos and organised by Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), saying that the involvement of traditional rulers at the grassroots had become a necessity for the government to surmount issues of insecurity ravaging the land.

Adams, who is also the National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), in particular, lamented the insecurity in the South-West region of the country and the abandonment of culture and tradition by many traditional rulers.

This was just as he quickly recalled that the region in the past was once an abode for peace and tranquillity as well as a land of abundance and prosperity, saying that there were no security threats or any issues of insecurity then.

“As custodians of Yoruba culture and tradition, it is their role as traditional rulers to support every activity that is geared towards promoting our culture and tradition. But it is sad that many of our traditional rulers have abandoned this sacred role, that is why the South-West is at a crossroads. That is why we have been experiencing various crises and unrest across Yoruba land. In the past, Yoruba land was once an abode for peace and tranquillity.

“Our land was the land of abundance and prosperity. We never had killers or kidnappers. We never had abductors or rapists. Yoruba land was the envy of other regions. Visitors usually thronged Yoruba land because we are very tolerant and accommodating. Our traditional rulers should step up their activities by promoting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race. Our traditional rulers should embark on spiritual cleansing of their towns and communities.

“They should call on our ancestors and do the necessary sacrifices that could bring back the peace that had eluded us. Our traditional rulers have what it takes to stop marauders from their communities.

“They should go back to what our forebears were doing in the olden days to check unnecessary crises. I want to appeal to all the governors in the South-West states to salvage the terrible situation,” Adams pleaded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Gani Adams seeks involvement of traditional rulers in combating insecurity