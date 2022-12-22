BREAKING: End of the road as comedian, Basketmouth, announces marriage crash

Popular Nigerian standup comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, better known professionally as

Basketmouth has announced that his marriage with his wife, Elsie, has sadly ended.

The comedian made this known today via his verified facebook account.

According to him, the decision to put an end to their over a decade marriage was difficult but yet

unavoidable.

He, however, maintained that, although they have separated, they will continue to cooperate to properly raise and take care of their three children.

The comedian also appealed to the public to respect their privacy during this period.

He wrote, “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable

situation. After much deliberation, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the

care, love, guidance and support they need.

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate

through these times. Thank you.”

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie tied the knot in 2010 and they are blessed with 3 children namely,

Janella, Jason and Maya Okpocha.