Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Iba Gani Adams has condemned the Tuesday explosion in Ibadan, that led to death of some people and destruction of properties worth millions of naira, describing the incident as very unfortunate, just as he said that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State must “leave no stone unturned” to unravel the perpetrators was to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book.

The Yoruba generalissimo said this on Friday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, pointing out that such act was illegal and a threat to the lives and property of the people of the state.

Adams blamed the incident on the carelessness of the miners, pointing out that the Ibadan explosion, which he described as a security threat to the state, had left many questions hanging in the balance.

“As far as I am concerned, the story of the Ibadan explosion had left many questions hanging in the balance. It was a security threat to the state, that is why it is important for Governor Seyi Makinde to fish out those behind the incident and bring them to book.

“It is very unfortunate that the death toll is rising by the day and victims of the unfortunate incident are in the various hospitals recuperating.

“The extent of the damage in the area was great, involving many houses. and going by the statement and assurances of the governor, I think a case of such multiple damages should not be treated with levity. Ibadan is the political headquarters of the South West Region and anything that affects Ibadan naturally has spiral effect on other states in the South West.

“So, the Oyo State government should leave no stone unturned by making sure that perpetrators of the dastardly act didn’t go scot-free,” he said.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, condoled with Governor Makinde, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the people of Ibadan and Oyo State as well as families of those killed in the unfortunate incident.

Adams maintained that though it was the duty of the government to ensure security of lives and property, but quickly charged the people to also be conscious of everything that is happening in their environments.

“We are all a product of our society. And we must also be conscious of everything that is happening in our society. I urge members of the public to inform the appropriate authority as quick as possible, whenever their neighbours are in possession of any product that can cause avoidable calamity.

“They can always raise the alarm.That is the best way to forestall incidents that are capable of threatening our lives as a people,” Iba Adams said.