The lawmaker representing the Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency, Osun State, Hon. Lukman Mudashiru, has awarded scholarships to 177 indigent students in the state.

The beneficiaries were awarded scholarships to study various programmes of their choice at Ahman Pategi University, Kwara State and the Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State.

While 75 of the students have been admitted to Ahman Pategi University the other 102 were accepted at the Federal College of Education, Iwo.

The scholarship according to the lawmaker, covered tuition fees, including acceptance fees, of the beneficiaries until they graduated from the two institutions.

Speaking with newsmen in Iwo on Thursday, Mudashiru noted that the initiative was to give opportunity to indigent but brilliant children to access quality education and make them live their dreams.

He said, “I am passionate about fighting the cycle of unequal access to education that confronted me while I was growing up.

“I was once in the demography of the less-privileged. With my story, I delight in seeing poor students become well-educated and watch them carve a happy future for themselves.

“At whatever cost, as long as it is available, I am ready to go to any length to see disadvantaged young people attain their desired heights. It is in doing this that they will help improve the society that produced them as well as fighting for fair policies like I am doing.”

Speaking further, the lawmaker said educational intervention would be a continuous exercise throughout his tenure at the National Assembly.

“All my life, I have been dedicated to this cause. But my new position has offered me a bigger platform, hence the scale of this initiative. I am going to sustain it each year throughout my membership at the National Assembly,” Hon. Mudashiru added.