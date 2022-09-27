ASUU loses 11 UNICAL lecturers within seven months

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) University of Calabar has confirmed the loss of not fewer than eleven lecturers between January 2022 and September 2022.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of ASUU, University of Calabar chapter, Dr John Edor, who spoke with our correspondent in Calabar on Tuesday.

Dr Edor, however, stressed that the union, despite intimidation and neglect by the Federal Government, would not give up its insistence on their demands until the government met ASUU’s demands.

“It is not correct that we lost 21 lecturers. The truth is we lost about 12 members of the union between the commencement of the strike (February 2022) and now (September 2022).

“The government has not provided a conducive environment devoid of all impediments. We will continue to cope with whatever losses we have had. We will continue to embrace all the hazards, We are not ready to give in because of hunger, intimidation or court action. We are ready to take this fight to a logical end until the necessary things are done which the government ought to do”, Edor reiterated.

Sources within the university stated that the university had repeatedly published obituary announcements, announcing the death and interments of deceased academics, from the institution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG’s Order To Vice-Chancellors To Resume, A Joke Taken Too Far ― Ebonyi ASUU Chairman

The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ebonyi State chapter comrade Ikechukwu Igwenyi has described the federal government’s order that all vice-chancellors, and lecturers return to school as a joke taken too far.….

Ousted Delta Traditional Ruler Reinstated

A Delta traditional ruler of Agbarho, His Royal Majesty, Sampson Ogugu I, the Osuvie of Agbarho kingdom, who was dethroned has been reinstated..…

CAF disqualifies Volcan Club de Moroni from C/League

The Interclub Organising Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified Volcan Club de Moroni from the ongoing 2022/2023 CAF Champions League……

Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling





Raheem Sterling has said England’s players must take responsibility for their poor form ahead of the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, adding the team are in the right hands under manager Gareth Southgate.…

ASUU loses 11 UNICAL lecturers within seven months