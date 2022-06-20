Ganduje, Sani-Bello congratulate Ekiti gov-elect, laud APC, Fayemi

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani-Bello, have congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, on his huge victory in the keenly contested Ekiti State governorship election which held on Saturday.

Ganduje, in a statement signed by the Kano Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy made available on Monday stated that the wide margin of votes between the Ekiti governor-elect and co-contestants clearly demonstrates the trust and confidence of Nigerians across the country in the APC.

While saluting the APC both at the state and national levels on the peaceful and successful conduct of the poll, Governor Ganduje also commended the people of Ekiti State for making the right choice.

He further said that the victory at the poll clearly indicated that the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi has performed well which endeared the people of Ekiti State more to the ruling APC in the state.

Ganduje tasked the governor-elect to be benevolent in victory by carrying along all the people in the state for continued good governance.

The governor applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done and security agencies for a peaceful poll.

In the same vein, Abubakar Sani Bello who is Chairman of the North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF) said that the victory of Oyebanji is a clear indication that the APC-led government in Ekiti State and the country at large has executed people-oriented projects.





The governor added that the governor-elect has significant work to do in complementing the efforts of Governor Fayemi as governance is a continuous process.

“I congratulate you on the well-deserved victory, this is a clear testimony that our party is doing the right thing for the people.

“Ekiti State has witnessed a significant progress, I am confident that the governor-elect will continue with the good work by the present governor,” the Niger governor said in a statement.

The governor also said that the victory of the APC at the Ekiti State gubernatorial poll is a good omen for the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.