FCTA set to transform crush rock to international standards, dislodge criminals in Mpape

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said plans are in the pipeline to transform Crush Rock in the Mpape district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to international standards, so that people can come from all over the world to enjoy the tourist site.

After six months of storming and clearing illegal structures and street urchins in the Mpape Community, FCTA also said that its demolition bulldozers are going back there because extreme criminal activities have remained a source of concern.

The Administration expressed this concern, on Monday, during a stakeholders meeting, held with Security Agents, traditional rulers, market Associations and pantaker operators, organised to sensitise and galvanise support for the relaunch of demolition exercise.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who presided over the meeting said the case of the Mpape Community seems very complex, but his team is committed to solving it.

Attah noted that the FCT Administration’s plans to transform the Crush Rock Area of the Community to a world-class tourism site, have not been dispensed with, but is still on course, with a committee already working on it.

He disclosed that both Ministers of FCT were saddened that criminal activities and other illegalities have persisted in the Community, with consequential effects on law-abiding residents.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While he urged all the stakeholders to convey the important notices, including the imminent return of bulldozers to the Community, he assured that legal structures, especially that of the Original inhabitants won’t be destroyed.





Tanko Yamawo, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Community Relations, who was also present in the meeting called on all stakeholders to work in synergy in tackling the criminalities.

He restated FCTA’s resolve to protect all legal structures of the indigenous people but warned that they stay away from illegalities.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Bwari Area Council, Kadanya Peter who represented the Chairman of the Council, pledged support to the proposed return of demolition bulldozers but pleaded that the areas not marked should be spared.

In his remarks, Chief Musa Haruna, the traditional ruler of the Mpape Community, while consenting that the planned removal of rebuilt illegal Structures should be demolished, pleaded that the roadside traders and partaker operators be given a more convenient place.

Haruna stated that dislodging these categories of people from their trade without an alternative may increase the rate of crimes in the community.

Kassim Mohammed, Secretary Pantaker Association in Mpape, said: ” We have no objection to the eviction notice already given to us. We are pleading that Bwari Area Council should hasten the plan to move us to the permanent place they’ve allocated to us.”

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

FCTA set to transform crush rock to international standards, dislodge criminals in Mpape