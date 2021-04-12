Gambo emerges FCT’s best school Principal

Adamu Gambo of Government Secondary School (GSS), Karshi has emerged as the Best Principal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

An independent organization, which goes by the name Foundation for Corrections of Moral Decadence (FCMD), adjudged him so at an award ceremony for “performing principals” in both Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in the territory.

A total of 16 school principals were honoured during the award ceremony, which took place at Nigeria National Merit House, Abuja on Monday.

According to the organization’s National President, Dr Joseph Danlay, Gambo emerged as the best school principal for “his numerous achievements, proven integrity, high principles uncommon practical love for humanity and his significant contribution to education in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He explained that to get to this point, the foundation visited schools and assessed principals for their contributions to the growth of their various schools within a stipulated period they monitored the schools.

“The Principal of GSS Karshi came up tops because of his achievements within the short period of time he assumed office as principal of the school,” Danley added.

Among important dignitaries from the education sector who witnessed the award was the representative of the Chairman of FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) Miss Emaje Nanre, and the acting Chairman of Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Alhassan Sule.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Suleiman Garba Enagi, Principal of Junior Secondary School (JSS) Kayarda who represented the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), thanked the organizers for the initiative.

He said the award would serve as an encouragement for others, noting that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

FCT’s best school Principal ; FCT’s best school Principal ; FCT’s best school Principal.