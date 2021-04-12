Chukwumerije, Yero, others for Ekiti-born Bayo Ige’s book launch

Award winning author Dike Chukwumerije, Nigerian writer, Safiya Ismaila Yero and other guests will converge in Abuja on Monday for public presentation of a book written by a retired director and member of Ekiti State Council of Elders, Chief Bayo Ige.

The fourteen-chapter book, tittled, ‘Before Sunset’ is an autobiography of the elder statesman who had a meritorious service in the public sector.

The book launch which will take place at Thought Pyramid Art Center, 18 Libreville Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja will be reviewed and presented to the public by the duo of Chukwumerije Yero

Born on January 4, 1940 in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti State, Chief Ige attended both St. James’ Catholic Primary School, Ijan -Ekiti and St. Williams’ Primary School Primary School School, Igbemo and obtained his primary School Certificate in 1959.

Ige who is an alumnus of University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University also obtained Diploma in the Theory and Practice of Audio Visual Aids from the University of London.

After years of hardwork and dedication in the teaching profession, he joined the then Ondo State Civil Service and retired as a Deputy Director in June 1993.

As a professional educator, he held several posts within the educational system as post- retirement activities. He was Deputy Provost (Academics) Fabotas College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ado-Ekiti.

