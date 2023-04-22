Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, a leading aspirant for the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, has expressed deep sorrow following the demise of Hon. Isma’ila Yusha’u Maihanchi.

In a statement obtained by Sunday Tribune, Hon. Gagdi, who represents the Panshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, paid tribute to the late lawmaker, describing him as a pleasant person who was keen to make a positive impact on his constituency and the nation as a whole.

Hon. Maihanchi was elected to represent the Jalingo Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State during the February 25th, 2023 general elections. His passing is a great loss to his family, constituents, and the entire Taraba State.

In his statement, Hon. Gagdi extended his condolences to all those affected by the loss, while also offering prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

Hon. Gagdi’s words were heartfelt as he spoke of the late Hon. Maihanchi’s dedication to his work as a representative in the House of Representatives.

“He was looking forward to contributing his quota to the development of his constituency and the nation at large through his representation at the House of Representatives,” Hon. Gagdi said.

The entire country mourns with the family and loved ones of Hon. Maihanchi, as they come to terms with the sudden loss of a promising lawmaker. May his soul rest in peace.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu





The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…