A building collapsed in Sango police Barracks in Ibadan late Saturday evening.

In a video released on Twitter by @iamKettylicious, the fallen structure appears in front of a three-story residential building “This block just collapsed at Sango police Barracks, Ibadan Oyo state.”

As of when this report was filed, no casualties were recorded, a car was seen at the incident been damaged due to the collapse.

Meanwhile, residents and observers are stepping up efforts to evacuate the rubble, as the number of trapped people or commodities remains unknown.

Details shortly…