The battle for control and supremacy over motor parks between the Park Management established by the Ondo State government and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state escalated on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Active Success and Empowerment Initiative (ASEI) in Ondo State, the organization alleged an attack on Mr Adewumi Babalola, the counsel to the NURTW, by members of the State Park Management System in collaboration with officials of the State Security Network Agency, Amotekun.

The ASEI, a Human Rights Organization, condemned the violence against its officer and claimed that the attack was carried out by members of the park management along with Amotekun officials.

According to the ASEI’s statement, “The National President of Active Success and Empowerment Initiative (ASEI), Adewumi Babalola, was travelling from his house along Ado-Ekiti Expressway Igoba, Akure on Monday, June 12th, 2023, at about 8:00 am, not knowing that members of NURTW Ondo State were being assaulted and beaten by the officers of Ondo State Security Network Agency in collaboration with Motor Park Management Committee thugs.”

The incident occurred at Ado-Ekiti Motor Park along Ado-Ekiti Expressway, Igoba, Akure. The ASEI further mentioned that the Commander of Ondo State Security Network Agency Amotekun and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security had released a press statement contrary to the ruling of the Court of Justice in Ondo State.

However, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, distanced the corps from the attack, stating that no Amotekun official was involved. He acknowledged the joint patrol of security personnel in the state but clarified that Amotekun officials were not part of the incident.

Adeleye mentioned that the state government had warned against any planned breach of public peace by members of the NURTW in the state and that the union’s operations had been suspended.

He also stated that anyone causing trouble in any park within the state would be treated as a common criminal, emphasizing that the government’s stance on Park Management was firm and unwavering.

He said, “The Parks Management Committee was set up to oversee the activities of NURTW in view of the perennial crises occasioned by some of their activities, which have become a threat to public peace and safety.”

