Cameroon and Rwanda have rejigged military architecture in what was seen as a reaction to the military coup that overthrew President Ali Bongo from power in Gabon.

The coup which took place on Tuesday night shocked the world and forced many nations, including the United Nations and the African Union, to condemn the actions of the military.

The coup in Gabon was the latest in a series of military coups that have seen democratically elected leaders removed from the seat of power in Niger Republic, Mali, Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau.

According to Rwandan News Times, President Kagame has approved the retirement of several RDF generals, including the Senior Presidential Advisor on security matters, Gen. James Kabarebe.

Also in Cameroon, President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1975 to help prevent his country from being on the coup list, decided to reshuffle the military with new appointments.

An official document coming from the president himself made its way to Twitter.

The document which was written in French, the official language of communication and instruction in Cameroon, made its way to X app(Twitter) from the president.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report has revealed that the military junta in Gabon have released the wife of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Late on Wednesday night, First Lady, Sylvia Bongo; was said to have been released from house arrest where every member of the first family had earlier been held.

The report could not able to confirm the fate of other members of the first family.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Ali Bongo Ondimba had released a video from captivity, calling on well-meaning individuals and friends to help him ‘make noise’ as he was held hostage by the coup plotters.





Also, a son of the president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, was detained for “treason” and placed under house arrest, military officials announced on Wednesday, hours after declaring they had ousted the government.

In a statement given out on national TV, they stated, “President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors.”

The two main leaders of the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), as well as Bongo’s son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, chief of staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou, as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers, and “have been arrested,” according to a military leader.

Among other things, he claimed, they are charged with treason, theft, corruption, and forging the president’s signature.

Earlier on Wednesday, hours after he had been declared the winner of the elections on Saturday, military officers said they had overthrown Bongo, who had been in power for 14 years.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE