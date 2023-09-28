The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta has expressed his management’s willingness to establish a Technological Innovation Park (TIP) where products generated from research activities shall be showcased with a view to preserving them and stimulating the interest of younger generations towards research and innovation for national development.

The Vice-Chancellor stated this in his remarks at the 2023 Researchers and Inventors Award Ceremony of the University organized by the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development (DRID) on Monday, at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center’s Mini Hall, in Minna Niger State.

Prof. Kuta Who reiterated that teaching, research and community service are the three cardinal responsibilities that a university is known for, also stressed the need for researchers to always venture on publications that the University would reckon with in the global arena. Adding that, universities are rated by the quality of their research outputs.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director, Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development (DRID), Prof. Moses A. Olutoye said that the event was held to recognize researchers and patentees who have made immense contributions to the growth and development of the University and the society at large. ‘Also the award is to encourage good behaviour and inculcate competitive spirit among researchers’, he added.

The awards were in four categories. Dr. Ismail Oyeleke Olarinoye, Dr. Matthew Tikpangi Kolo, Prof. Ambali Saka Abdulkareem, Dr. Jimoh Oladejo Tijani, Prof. Abdulsalami Sanni Kovo, Prof. Olalekan David Adeniyi, Prof. Sunday Albert Lawal, Dr. Adedipe Oyewole, Prof. Francis Ofurum Arimoro, Prof. Chiemela Enyinnaya Chinma, Engr. Lukman Adewale Ajao, Dr. Caroline Omoanatse Alenoghena, Prof. Mukhtar Abfulkadir and Dr. Adefemi Aka received the first category of the Award of Excellence and Recognition in Q1 Journal Publications.

Others include: Prof. Onemayin David Jimoh, Prof. Oluwatosin Kudirat Shittu and Dr. Jimoh Oladejo Tijani made the list of the second category of the Award for Distinction and Achievement in National Research Grant(NRF).

Engr. Dr. Sadiq Sius Lawal, Prof. S. O. E. Sadiku et al, Prof. O. K. Abubakre et al, Prof. O. K. Abubakre at al, Engr. B. T. Balogun, Engr. Dr. Sadeeq Abubakakar Mohammed and Prof. Stephen Shaibu Ochigbo received the third category of the Award of Patent Achievement while Prof. Isiaka Amosa Gambari received the fourth category; Meritorious Service Award for Web Content Development.

