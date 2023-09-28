The U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) and Power Africa launched “the Growing Green Jobs for Women in Nigeria” initiative to foster gender equality and promote clean energy solutions. This initiative will equip approximately 500 women and youth with the required skills and opportunities to secure better jobs in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Historically, women have been underrepresented in energy-related professions in Nigeria, and their presence in leadership or decision-making roles remains limited. The Powering Jobs Census 2022 revealed a stark contrast in the distribution of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) positions (8 percent), compared to non-STEM roles (64 percent) within the Nigerian workforce.

To address these challenges and align with Nigeria’s sustainability goals, Power Africa introduced the Growing Green Jobs for Women in Nigeria initiative to provide women and youth in Nigeria with a wide range of blended learning opportunities and resources to excel in a competitive energy sector workforce.

These include professional and technical skills training such as solar installation, project management and communications skills, employability clinics, job fairs, job shadowing experiences, and mentorship programs.

“Through the Energy Transition Plan, Nigeria seeks to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 and lift 100 million Nigerians out of energy poverty by substantially expanding clean energy generation.

This transition is expected to create 420,000 jobs in the power sector alone by 2060, creating an opportunity for women to play a growing role in Nigeria’s traditionally male-dominated power sector,” noted Susan Oranye, USAID/Nigeria’s Economic Program Management Specialist.

The Growing Green Jobs for Women initiative in Nigeria will position women and marginalized groups as central to Nigeria’s clean energy transition by improving access to financial resources and eliminating gender-related barriers.

The initiative is focused on creating a gender-inclusive culture within the energy sector and accelerating Nigeria’s shift away from fossil fuels to help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE