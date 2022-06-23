Further repairs of ageing port terminals will collapse quay wall — TICT

THE Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) has revealed that it is discussing with engineering firms in France over design solutions for the ageing berths in Terminal B of the Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos. This is even as the terminal operator revealed that further repair works on the berths can collapse the quay walls of the terminal.

Speaking when the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki visited the port terminal in Lagos recently, Managing Director of TICT, Mr Etienne Rocher explained that the terminal can even supply the design for the new quay wall reconstruction.

According to Mr Rocher, “The holding structure for the berth is corroded with seawater. After seeking expert opinion (engineering companies), we were told that the only solution is reconstruction. The engineering firms told us that if we want to do another remedy or palliative, that will only hasten the collapse of the quay wall. We were told that if we apply a fresh back-fill in the compartment, it will necessary pile pressure forward and damage the quay wall because the holding structure is already weak.

“So we were advised to ensure reconstruction of the ageing port terminal, and that has been the basis for our proposal towards the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Federal Ministry of Transportation. We have reverted to technical designs that can fit not only this perimeter but the entire Lagos port.

“Our design solutions have been reviewed by the engineering firms based in France that we are discussing with. These engineering companies are making a comparative review of design solutions that are possible for the reconstruction of the ports. We can make available the drawings of the new quay wall if our proposal is accepted by the NPA.”

Recall that Senator Saraki, while touring the Tin-Can Island Port, had bemoaned the collapsing state of some port terminals inside the Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos.

Speaking after inspecting the Five Star Logistics Terminal and Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT), both located inside the Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos, the Minister revealed that efforts will be geared to repair the failed portions without disturbing port operations.





“Let’s be very frank; it’s a bit sad that TICT Terminal has taken it upon themselves to find a solution to collapsing portions of their port terminals. Palliative won’t work anymore. We need to find a long-term solution to this problem.

“This is just one terminal. We’ve seen another terminal (Five Star Logistics Terminal) with the same challenge. We need to take a holistic approach to solve this. Tin-Can is one of the major ports that we have,” she said.