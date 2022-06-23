26th LAAC seminar to proffer solutions to aviation challenges

The Chairman of Bicourtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr Wale Babalakin, with other Chief Executives across the sector, would constitute a panel of discussants at a conference that would focus on the solutions to the multiple challenges faced by stakeholders in terms of safety and economics as a result of operating sunset airports in Nigeria.

The conference, which represents the 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) and slated for July 28, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, has received the approvals of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Among the panelists are; the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu; the Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Lawrence Pwajok; the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu; the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigeria (AIB-N), Mr Akin Olateru and CEO of Topbrass Aviation Limited, Captain Roland Iyayi.

While the General Manager, Public Affairs at AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, would moderate the first panel, the Director, Research, Zenith Travels, Mr Olumide Ohunayo, would moderate the second panel.

The conference, with the theme, ‘Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications,’ is expected to attract over 250 aviation industry professionals, cutting across aviation agencies, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers and other stakeholders.

The annual conference, which had over the years made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector throwing up policy, management and operational issues for public discuss, had brought about significant changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Aviation and allied business organisations have equally taken advantage of sponsorship opportunities presented by the event to sell their products and services.